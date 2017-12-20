What a diamond bunch you all are!

That’s the verdict of the staff at Coleraine’s Action Cancer shop after they were overwhelmed by two incredible acts of generosity.

David Simpson accepts a certificate of appreciation from Action Cancer on behalf of Translink colleagues.

Firstly, an anonymous donor presented the shop with a stunning diamond ring to raise funds for cancer services.

Shop manager Angie Lamont took up the story: “First we received a fabulous donation of a stunning diamond ring.

“The donor wanted no fuss or mention (which is very rare!) as long as it went to our cancer services.”

The beautiful three stone, claw setting ring came with a certificate of authentication and an estimated value of £825.

Wanting to make the most of such a valuable donation, Angie decided to raffle the ring at £5 per ticket.

The lucky winner was Action Cancer donor and supporter Pauline Templeton who visited the shop to collect her early Christmas present. The raffle raised £650.

And, while Angie and the volunteers at the Railway Road store were amazed at the generosity of the donor and those who bought raffle tickets, the surprises didn’t end there...

Angie continued: “Then we heard from a group of people who work in Translink who sadly lost a dear colleague, Jimmy Anderson, to cancer.

“The fantastic Andrew McQuilkin and David Simpson gathered the troops and did a whip round and within days they had raised an amazing £625.

“It speaks volumes off how highly Jimmy was thought off,” said Angie.

David Simpson visited the shop to receive a certificate of appreciation on behalf of all Jimmy’s colleagues.

“For Action Cancer to provide a breast screening costs £80,” explained Angie.

“A counselling session costs £35 and a MOT health check is £25 so both donations will be well spent.

“On behalf of myself and the volunteer team at Action Cancer Coleraine and beyond, I want to give you all - customers, donors and winners - our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for these remarkable acts of kindness and generosity.”

The Action Cancer shop in Coleraine recently relocated across Railway Road to new premises, and the charity shop - which always had a reputation for exciting window displays - has really produced some eye-catching shop front creations.

Keep an eye out next time you are in Railway Road and pop in for some bargains.