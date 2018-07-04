Welcome to ‘The Meadows’ gynae suite

‘The Meadows,’ a state of the art, purpose built, two-bedded treatment suite for gynaecological outpatient and day case treatments at Causeway Hospital, has officially opened its doors and treated its first patients.

The new treatment suite means a range of procedures usually given under general anaesthetic in a theatre, can now, when appropriate, be safely offered as outpatient procedures with the use of oral or local medication. This gives women a safer and better experience through avoiding the complications of having a general anaesthetic.

Pictured at The Meadows are some of the Causeway Hospital staff who work in gynaecological services.

Caroline Diamond, Lead for Maternity and Gynaecology Inpatients at Causeway Hospital said: “The Meadows is a purpose built suite within the gynaecology ward area on the ground floor of the hospital. It greatly modernises the services and facilities for women undergoing intimate and sometimes distressing assessment and procedures, providing comfortable facilities with immediate access to private changing and bathroom facilities. Women who have been treated so far have been delighted with what we can offer.

“The Meadows is part of the Northern Trust’s work towards modernising and reforming the delivery of Gynaecology Services with a view to expanding nurse led services when this is clinically most appropriate for the patient. In the future, it is hoped that the new facilities will support the transfer of gynaecological treatment from other hospital sites. This new service model also helps us give direct access to hospital care as agreed between the GP and hospital specialist which should avoid hospital admissions, Emergency Department attendances and give shorter lengths of stay in hospital. Overall we now have a more responsive service for our patients.”

A celebration and official opening by broadcaster Sarah Travers, was recently held at The Meadows which was attended by staff, public representatives and other supporters of the hospital.

Well done to everyone who has been involved in the development of The Meadows.