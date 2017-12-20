‘We hope that 2018 will bring better news for those struggling to make ends meet’

UUP leader Robin Swann MLA has been reflecting on a challenging time on the North Antrim employment front.

In his seasonal message, Mr Swann said: “With Christmas trees decorated, tins of chocolates opened and families looking forward to this happy occasion, I - on behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party - would like to wish everyone in the North Antrim constituency a peaceful Christmas, and a prosperous New Year.

Robin Swann MLA.

“While this year has been a tough year for many, especially on the jobs front, we hope that 2018 will bring better news – particularly for those who will be struggling to make ends meet during what is an inevitably expensive time of year.

“Whatever your Christmas entails, I hope it is a happy time spent with friends and family.”

He continued: “My thoughts are especially with those families in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK who have loved ones serving in our armed forces.”

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Mr Swann also saw difficulties in the political arena.

He said: “While the Ulster Unionist Party continues to work to make our Province a better and more peaceful country to live in, it goes without saying that there remains a long road ahead in trying to get the Stormont Executive up and running again and facing the challenges of Brexit.

“Importantly, my office is open to those in need of help or support, and I look forward to the challenges of the year ahead.”