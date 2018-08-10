‘We Deserve Better’ event for Portrush East Strand

An protest movement called ‘We Deserve Better’ which is demanding that politicians in Northern Ireland “re-establish Stormont institutions immediately’ has organised a north coast event.

The province-wide events have been sparked after Fermanagh man Dylan Quinn took to social media to voice his frustration at the lack of local government.

The ‘We Deserve Better’ campaign will hold rallies in various venues on Tuesday, August 28, at 7pm with the north coast event being staged at the East Strand in Portrush.

Organisers are aiming to attract numbers between 1 and 589 to highlight “the ludicrous numbers of days we have not had a government in place.”

For further information on the Portrush event, check out the Facebook page We Deserve Better North Coast.