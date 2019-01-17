WATCH: Tickets are flying like Chitty as show looks set to sell out

The all-Ireland amateur premiere of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has become a sell-out success for a Portrush drama group.

Ballywillan Drama Group opened with the show on January 15 in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

Chitty continues until February 2 and has already sold out - that’s almost 5,000 tickets!

Featuring a flying car which has left audiences open-mouthed plus a huge cast including two troupes of children and two sets of Jeremys and Jemimas, tickets for the production have been flying like the car itself!

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang runs at the Riverside Theatre until February 2. Box office 028 70 123123 or https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/chitty-chitty-bang-bang to be added to a waiting list for return tickets.