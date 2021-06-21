WATCH: Portrush lifeboat

Portrush RNLI was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard on Saturday morning at 11.52am to reports of an injured teenager near Ballintoy.

Both the Inshore and All-weather Lifeboats were requested to launch as the initial report stated that the 19-year-old female had dislocated her shoulder while out with a coasteering group and needed assistance to get out of the water.

Visibility was good, with a light breeze so both boats made good time and were on scene at 12.25pm

Portrush lifeboat. Photo by Kerry Gregg

When the volunteer RNLI crew arrived on scene the casualty had been recovered onto the rocks and was being assisted by the Coastguard.

The crew delivered Entonox to the casualty for pain management after which she was carefully transferred onto the ILB, taken to Portballintrae Harbour and handed over to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Beni McAllister Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush Lifeboat Station said: “Our volunteer Lifeboat crew are trained in Casualty Care and have been able to maintain this training during lockdown as it is a key part of our operation.

“This was classic transfer for our ILB crew from rocks to the lifeboat working closely with our Coastguard colleagues. This was also Ben Durrant’s first shout after being successfully passed out as ILB helm recently, so well done to him and the other crew members.

“We would also recommend, as in this instance, that people who are planning to go Coasteering that they do so with an official group, as they know how to manage incidents such as this and will call us immediately if required.”

Both crews arrived back on station at 1.55pm.