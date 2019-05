Army bomb disposal experts were called to Portrush Harbour on Thursday evening after a suspected World War 2 bomb was uncovered.

The device was uncovered during works being carried out at the harbour. A controlled explosion was carried out.

Army carry out a controlled explosion on a suspected war time device at Portrush Harbour on Thursday evening, the device was uncovered during works being carried out at the harbour. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

02/05/19 Army carry out a controlled explosion on a suspected war time device at Portrush Harbour on Thursday evening, the device was uncovered during works being carried out at the harbour. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia