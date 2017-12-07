WANTED: Community heroes in Ballymoney

Live Here Love Here is calling for the people of Ballymoney to nominate their community heroes for the Live Here Love Here Community Awards 2018.

In 2017 over 112,000 volunteers participated in Live Here Love Here clean ups throughout Northern Ireland. The awards celebrate the tremendous efforts of these individuals and community groups across the province, people who embody the values of Live Here Love Here, making Northern Ireland a cleaner, greener and safer place to live.

Do you know someone who gives up their time and energy to dedicate themselves to making Ballymoney a better place to live? It could be a local community group who coordinates beach clean-ups or an individual who has adopted a local spot to make it a better place. Entry is free and only takes a few minutes. Visit www.liveherelovehere.org to download a nomination form.

The deadline for entry is 12 noon on January 8, 2018. For more detail on the awards, or to download the form visit; www.liveherelovehere.org