Volunteers Week celebration

The contribution of volunteers living with a disability will be celebrated during Volunteers Week across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in collaboration with Causeway Volunteer Centre and Limavady Volunteer Centre, a special event will be held in The Royal Court Hotel, Portrush on Thursday, June 7 for volunteer organisations.

This year Volunteers Week has a primary focus on acknowledging the roles fulfilled by disabled volunteers and their contribution to our communities. The event in Portrush will run from 11am - 2pm and will include a meal, guest speakers and musical entertainment.

Numbers limited to two per organisation and will be first come first served. Contact Causeway Volunteer Centre 028 7035 8285 or email volunteer@causewayvc.org.