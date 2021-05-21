VIDEO: Drone footage of the ‘Tech’ demolition in Coleraine
Have you been wondering what’s been going on behind the hoardings at Coleraine’s ‘Tech’ on Union Street?
Friday, 21st May 2021, 12:37 pm
The demolition of the Coleraine campus of the Northern Regional College has been on-going for some months.
Now the College has released drone footage of the site which is being prepared for redevelopment.
The College is embarking on an £85 million capital investment, delivering state of the art campuses on the current sites in Union Street, Coleraine and Farm Lodge, Ballymena.
Have a look...