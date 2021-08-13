VIDEO: dramatic rescue from Fairhead
A full air and sea search sprung into action on Thursday night at Fairhead, Ballycastle.
A walker was reported missing in the boulder fields at Fairhead,
Coastguard teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine were tasked to the incident where they found the woman in the boulder fields. A decision was made that it was too dangerous to extract the casualty by stretcher from the scene due to the dangerous terrain.
A request was made to Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199 from Prestwick which scrambled to the scene.
The walker was subsequently winched uninjured from the incident scene at Fairhead and taken to Ballycastle Golf Club landing site.