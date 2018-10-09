Vandals damage public toilets

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is appealing for information after vandals caused extensive damage to public toilets in Portstewart.

The facilities near the Town Hall and Harbour Road will be closed for a time in order to facilitate necessary repair work.

Soap dispensers and toilet roll holders were smashed off the walls at both locations while damage was caused to tiled surfaces and panelling.

Condemning those behind the vandalism, the Mayor Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council works hard to provide facilities for both our residents and visitors and it is extremely disappointing to see them treated in this way.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at these locations to come forward and I directly appeal to those engaged in this type of behaviour to think again about the impact of their actions. Portstewart is one of our most popular seaside towns and this is not the impression we want to be leaving on those who visit the area.”

Anyone with information can contact the PSNI on the non-emergency 101 number.

Meanwhile police are also appealing for information after the theft of a laptop and projector from St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Portstewart on Sunday, October 7.