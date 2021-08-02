Vaccination clinics for Ballycastle

They will be at Ballycastle GAA Club on Saturday, August 7 from 10am – 5pm and at Sheskburn Recreation Centre on Sunday, August 8 from 10am – 5pm.

The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to any NI residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID.

This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

The vaccination programme will help us to reduce transmission and return to normal life.