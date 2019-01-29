Unique career pathways at NRC

Enrolling fopr a course at Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney Campus could be the first step along the way to a successful career.

As well as preparing students for employment in areas as diverse as Media, Catering, Hair and Beauty and Carpentry, there are opportunities for animal lovers.

The Animal Care diploma gives students an opportunity to understand and promote animal health and could be the gateway to an interesting career. Students undertake an investigative project and will learn about business management in the land-based sector, with a mix of classroom learning and practical work experience.

Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney campus will hold an Open Day on Thursday, February 7 from 4pm to 8pm, and on Saturday, February 9 from 10am to 1pm.

Open Days are a great opportunity to visit the College and find out more about the courses and facilities on offer.

Information will be available on Training/Apprenticeships, GCSE equivalent courses (Level 2 BTEC Diploma) and A Level equivalent courses (Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma), as well as higher education courses including Foundation Degrees and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

Staff will be available to provide advice and guidance on student finance, education support, careers and the online application process.