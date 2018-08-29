Ulster University searches for students from 1960’s and 1970’s

Professor Alan Sharp, one of the University’s original staff members joined Coleraine Campus Provost Dr Karise Hutchinson to invite students, graduates and staff from the Early Years of the NUU (New University of Ulster) Days to a special reunion.

Those who were a part of the University from 1960’s or 1970’s are invited to a reunion to catch up, reminisce and celebrate their time at Coleraine on Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8.

Memorabilia will be on show and tours of the campus will be offered alongside a lecture from Ken Ward.

For more information please visit ulster.ac.uk/alumniandsupporters/events/coleraine