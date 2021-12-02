Ulster University £8.23 million for early maths learning
Ulster University’s School of Psychology on the Coleraine campus is part of an inter-university research team which will receive over £8.23m in funding.
The funds will come from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), part of UK Research and Innovation, to establish a new Centre for Early Mathematics Learning (CEML).
Professor Victoria Simms from the University’s Coleraine campus will form a key part of the research group which is set to lead the way in transforming understanding of children’s mathematics learning during the early years, designing effective educational activities and equipping educators with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to help children succeed.
The Centre will run for five years launching in January 2022 and see Ulster University work in partnership with Loughborough University, University of Bristol, University of Edinburgh, University of Oxford, University of York and University College London.
Professor Victoria Simms said: “COVID-19 has impacted on children’s learning, international research tells us this is particularly true for the subject of mathematics. The Centre for Early Mathematics Learning provides an exciting and unique opportunity for researchers to work with children, parents, childcare workers and teachers to investigate the development of mathematics knowledge and skills in the early years. Our research will help us understand how young children learn really complex ideas and inform us of best practices and resources to support them.”