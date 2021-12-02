Ulster University £8.23 million for early maths learning

The funds will come from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), part of UK Research and Innovation, to establish a new Centre for Early Mathematics Learning (CEML).

Professor Victoria Simms from the University’s Coleraine campus will form a key part of the research group which is set to lead the way in transforming understanding of children’s mathematics learning during the early years, designing effective educational activities and equipping educators with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to help children succeed.

The Centre will run for five years launching in January 2022 and see Ulster University work in partnership with Loughborough University, University of Bristol, University of Edinburgh, University of Oxford, University of York and University College London.

Professor Victoria Simms from the University’s Coleraine campus