Truckfest raises £42k for charity

The 2018 Causeway Coast Truckfest held on August 19 has raised a MASSIVE £42,591.12 for the show’s chosen charity - Air Ambulance Northern Ireland!

The sum was announced this week and presented to the charity, helping towards the £2 million per year cost to keep the life saving charity in the skies over Northern Ireland.

Truckfest organisers said: “Today’s announcement means to date the Causeway Coast Truck Festival Committee have raised an incredible £101,501.46 in four years, benefiting two fantastic local charities - the RNLI Portrush & Air Ambulance NI which operate on a daily basis and in all weather conditions saving lives across Northern Ireland.

“We would like to thank all our committee members, show sponsors and volunteers, but mainly we want to thank the amazing truck drivers and the public for showing your support which makes the show possible.

“We would also like to thank everyone for being so generous helping to support such a fantastic Ccarity and our show in 2018.

“We are now looking forward to 2019 and planning our fifth year anniversary show back on the Causeway Coast, supporting the Air Ambulance NI.”

Taking place at the pits area of the North West 200, the 2018 Truckfest featured fantastic live entertainment from artists like The Simple Truth and Cliona Hagan, compered by Brian Moore.