Traffic Attendants back on streets next week

In response to the latest Covid-19 lockdown, Parking Enforcement was scaled back in line with road usage from the end of January 2021. A small team of Traffic Attendants (TAs) were retained to be deployed to those locations where they could contribute most to road safety and traffic progression.

Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for all on-street parking and bus lane offences will recommence from June 1.

Minister Nichola Mallon said: “With the relaxation of Covid restrictions, town and city centres along with some other areas have become much busier and it is necessary for the Parking Enforcement service to be fully recommenced.

“It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time and as Minister for Infrastructure I want to ensure that vehicles are parked safely and considerately, and that there is a turnover of parking spaces in our town and city centres. I know that this may not be popular for some, but I have carefully considered the needs of all those using our roads before making my decision.

“As businesses reopen, I would urge vehicle users to park responsibly at all times, and to think about the impact you may have on others. In particular I would want to discourage pavement parking as this can cause issues for pram and pushchair users, and impacts on the mobility of disabled and older people.

!I would also encourage anyone travelling to our towns and cities to make their journey by sustainable modes of transport, where possible.”

She added: “With more people likely to be holidaying locally this summer, I would encourage everyone to park in a considerate and responsible manner when visiting local attractions and beauty spots in order to keep all road users, visitors and local residents safe.

“Enforcement is necessary as it assists with safe parking management and I would want to remind people of the important role that Traffic Attendants and others continue to play in this respect.

“I ask everyone to support and co-operate with them in their daily job and in doing so you will make travelling and parking much easier for all road-users.”

“I want to thank the public for their support during this difficult time and ask that we all continue to follow the advice, and work together and responsibly to get through the challenges of Covid-19 as we look towards recovery.”

