Roads remain closed following serious RTC

The Castlecat Road and Riverside Road in Bushmills, Co Antrim remain closed following a serious road traffic collision in the area last night.

Shortly after 11:15pm last night PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens tweeted: “The Castlecat Road and Riverside Road in Bushmills have been closed by police following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision at around 10pm this evening. Local diversions are in place.”

According to Trafficwatch NI: “These roads will remain closed until later on this morning.”