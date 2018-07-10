Motorcyclist aged in his 40s dies following road traffic collision

A man aged in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

According to the PSNI, the man was riding a motorcycle on Riverside Road in Bushmills at around 10:10pm last night when he was involved in a collision with a tractor.

Police officers investigating the circumstances of the crash have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Riverside Road and observed the motorcycle or tractor prior to the collision, to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1526 of 9/07/18,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The Castlecat Road and Riverside Road remain closed this morning and diversions are in place.