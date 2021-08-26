Translink planning applications submitted for Dhu Varren and University station works

The work has been described by a Translink spokesperson as being part of their ‘ongoing plans to facilitate healthier, greener and more active travel options’, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.

The NI Railways operator has applied to construct the new platform at the stop on the outskirts of Coleraine which services the Ulster University campus, to cater for the larger six-car train sets.

Plans include the demolition of the existing platform, construction of associated passenger and maintenance access ramps to and from the new platform, and the installation of a new bike shelter.

Work will include the clearance of vegetation to the rear of the existing platform along the ownership boundary between Translink and the residential Cromore Court with the installation of a new acoustic barrier fence to serve as a sound and visual barrier to the new platform and residential properties.

The application for the extension to the Dhu Varren platform includes associated alterations to the existing platform within Translink’s existing property boundary and new fencing installed to secure existing hardstanding behind the existing platform.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Translink can confirm that an application notice was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in relation to proposed enhancements to Dhu Varren and University train stations, which will help to accommodate six-car train sets.

“Subject to approval and appropriate permissions, it is currently anticipated that platform extension work and other enhancements to accommodate six-car train sets at Dhu Varren train station will be complete by late 2022.

“Similar work at University train station is currently anticipated to complete during summer 2023, and this will include cycle storage facilities as part of our ongoing plans to facilitate healthier, greener and more active travel options.”