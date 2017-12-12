Traffic: 'Long delays' after collision on busy County Antrim road

Police have warned motorists of delays after a road traffic collision in County Antrim.

The incident happened in Ballymena this morning. Soon after, the PSNI's Road Policing Team issued the following on social media: "Drivers are advised of a road traffic collision on the Frosses Road in Ballymena, which is leading to delays. There is only one lane in operation which is passable with care."

Traffic Watch NI tweeted: "There has been a collision on A26 Frosses Rd near Glarryford. Passable with care but there are long delays heading north."

There are no further details at this time.