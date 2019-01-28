Town centre incident now ended - after 'accidental' flat fire

An incident involving a fire in a town centre flat has now ended.

Earlier it was suspected that the incident involved a gas leak, in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Emergency services at the scene

Local UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene of a suspected gas related incident in the Cafe Lane area Ballymoney.

"I understand that there has been a suspected gas related incident in the town.

"Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

"Can I take this opportunity to commend the NIFRS for their rapid and professional response to this incident."

However later a spokesman from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to the incident at 11.55am and two appliances attended the scene.

"Firefighters were called to an incident involving a small fire in the kitchen of a flat," said the spokesman. "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. There are no reports of any casualties."

Although it was initially thought the fire was "deliberate", the NIFRS statement later clarified: "The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.

The spokesman added that the incident was dealt with at 2.15pm.