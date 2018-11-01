Top dogs on the north coast!

The Causeway Coast and Glens is celebrating its growing reputation as a dog friendly holiday destination.

With an increasing choice of places to stay, things to do and eating establishments which welcome dog owners and their pets, the area’s hospitality sector is working hard to facilitate those who want to spend downtime with their dog.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “Our trade partners are responding to the needs of dog owners by providing the services they require to enjoy a break with their pet. We applaud their innovation which has helped to make the Causeway Coast and Glens a stand-out destination which is attracting more visitors than ever before.”

The area’s prominence in this sector was evident in the recent UK wide Dog Friendly Awards where two local businesses were among the finalists. Dog Friendly Tours, operated by Jo Crossley, was shortlisted in the ‘Days Out With Your Dog’ category while the Inn on the Coast in Portrush came second in the list of Best Places to Stay.

A day out with Dog Friendly Tours takes dogs and their owners on a 6km tour of Portrush, stopping at a number of dog friendly eateries along the way where you get a chance to sample some of our renowned local produce.

Contact the Coleraine Visitor Information Centre for information on a ‘doggy day out’. 028 7034 4723