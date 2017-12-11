THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: ‘With the best of intentions’

“I meant to read my Bible today, but I got up far too late. The family needed breakfast - of course, they couldn’t wait

“I meant to read my Bible today, but then a friend turned up, And when he went, I had to do a lot of washing up

“I meant to read my Bible today, instead I watched the news, Well, after all, one must keep up with everybody’s views

“I meant to read my Bible today, but lunch was calling me, So off I went, and didn’t get home till nearly half past three

“I meant to read my Bible today, but the children came home from school, Lively, boisterous, full of fun - I almost lost my cool

“I meant to read my Bible today, but now it was time for tea, Then clear away the dishes - so little time for ME

“I meant to read my Bible today, but there was football on TV, An international match, which Northern Ireland lost 2-3

“I meant to read my Bible today, but it’s nearly bedtime now, I’m oh, so tired at the end of the day that I hardly remember how...zzzzz”

It is a tradition in the worldwide church of Christ, to designate a Sunday in the Advent season as ‘Bible Sunday’, because it is only through the witness of the Bible that we learn of the coming of Christ at Bethlehem.

When we neglect the Bible, we miss out of the guidance God gives for living, and the promises he makes to those who obey Him. The Bible, said the Roman Catholic writer Michel Quoist, is God’s love letter to the world.

We would not leave a letter from our nearest and dearest to lie unread.

Why then, he asked, do we allow God’s word to gather dust on our shelves? Perhaps, like the lady in this poem, we have good intentions. Beginning to-day, let’s move beyond intentions.