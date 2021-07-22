“This will end in tragedy” says Mayor

The destruction comes despite a recent joint appeal from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the PSNI about ongoing vandalism in the Christie Park area to the Cuts at Castleroe.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “It’s difficult to comprehend that once again we are faced with further attacks on these vital lifelines which are designed to save lives.

“Despite the seriousness of our recent appeal this appalling behaviour is continuing, and some day soon it will end in tragedy.

“With the warmer weather our outdoor spaces are busier than ever and over the past week, there has been a tragic increase in drowning deaths across the UK, including one here in Northern Ireland.

“This equipment is there to save lives and we cannot let these disgraceful actions put our children, family members and friends at risk.

“I am calling on everyone to leave lifelines undisturbed, so they are there in genuine times of need.

“We also want the public to help us address this by reporting any suspicious behaviour straight away. “

The Mayor concluded : “Please help us to put a to stop to these thoughtless acts before it is too late.”

Anyone with information should to contact PSNI on 101.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.