The Wright stuff...chapter and verse

Portstewart musician Tony Wright is taking his new show and book Chapter and Verse(ChorusVerse) on the road for an evening of music and tales from the frontlines, as seen through the eyes of a honest musician on the road.

The former pupil of St Colum’s PS and Dominican College, Tony Wright is 20 years – man and boy - into a remarkable career as a musician.

From being courted by big labels at the age of 15 to conquering the DIY scene in his late twenties, and a hugely varied solo career including his latest acclaimed musical incarnation VerseChorusVerse, Tony has seen the world and “can’t decide whether he is richer or poorer for it.”

With the keen eye of a documentary maker, Tony (an NI Music Prize 2019 nominee for Best Album) takes the audience through the highest of highs and the most despairing of lows that make up his “pretty weird life” so far.

Part spoken word, part musical, part sheer theatre, Chapter and Verse(ChorusVerse) is a show full of warmth, human frailty and hilarity, Wright invites us to join him on his journey soul searching on the highways of the USA, and the unforgettable characters he meets along the way. Plus there’s the odd misunderstanding with members of Green Day and Metallica, all the while Tony asks himself the ultimate question: “why do any of us do this?”

Tony Wright comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on November 10. Book now on www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside