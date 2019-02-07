The ‘Winder Wimen’ are brought to book!

The Winder Wimen are delighted to be back at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine for a second year to perform Joan Greening’s hilarious one act play “The Book Club of Little Witterington”.

The group of friends - whose name is a nod to the accent of north Antrim where they all live - take to the stage on March 15 at 8pm, with profits from the play going to Action Cancer and all profits from the interval raffle donated to Best Beginnings.

The ladies of the Book Club have a big problem...where are they going to hold the Summer Fair? The Big House has been taken over by “new people” and they are not keen on approaching them to discuss village business.

Should they invite the new Lady of the House to join the Book Club?

The group have an ‘Abbaliciously’ exciting second act in store as the Winders take you back to the 1970’s/80’s with some of their favourite Abba songs.

They will be joined on stage by Coleraine singer Maggie Ferris-Curran and the fantastic band The Dandy Lyons...and they have a few little surprises planned.

Directed by Christine Stringer, the Winder Wimen cast are Sandra McElhinney (Ruth), Edel Devlin (Belle), Helen Wilkinson (Sarah), Brenda Tosh (Jenny), Sandra Sweetman (Paula), Karen Todd (choreographer for the Abba section) and Joannne Palmer (stage manager/dancer).

Tickets priced at £12.50 are on sale now from the Riverside Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online at https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/the-book-club-of-little-witterington