The Spring Fair is back in town

Ballymoney will be awash with colour and carnival fun when the town’s Spring Fair returns on Saturday, April 13.

Now in its third year, the event organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with support from Local Women magazine, has firmly established itself as an unmissable family experience.

New this year, Fuse FM will be on hand with an afternoon of outdoor entertainment in Castlecroft Square on April 12 with Ulster Scots yarns, artisan stalls traditional music, balloon modellers and walkabout characters from 11am - 4pm, helping to build excitement for the main event.

On Saturday, the Spring Fair will open with a ‘Quiet Morning’ for children with additional needs at Megaw Park from 10am - 11.30am with a petting farm and craft workshops to enjoy. From 12 noon, members of the public can look forward to a host of free attractions including duck herding, petting farm, pony rides with Riding for the Disabled, horse-shoe demonstrations, inflatables, live music and street theatre.

From 11am-4pm, Castlecroft Square will come alive with Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market selling unique local food and drink items along with quality arts and crafts.

The Old Vehicle Club Vintage & Classic Car Show will be on display at Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre from 10am - 3.30pm when the cavalcade will set off following the colourful carnival parade participants.