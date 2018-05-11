The Rathlin Sound Festival returns

Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival returns from Friday, May 25. until Sunday, June 3, and promises 10 days of culture, cuisine and coastal treasures.

The event, which is now in its sixth year, features a packed programme of events and attractions in Ballycastle and Rathlin Island which celebrate the area’s rich maritime heritage.

On dry land, look out for live music, local produce and craft workshops while sea-based highlights include a visit from the Vikings, powerboating, kayaking and currach races.

Rathlin Island will welcome a floating cinema during the festival, offering short films on board the Menapian Currach in Church Bay. Wrap up warm and bring a seat to the jetty or get on board a boat for this unique sunset experience.

Other highlights to look out for include cookery demos, Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, walking tours, rope making, sea shanties, Ballycastle Runners AC Marconi Run and historical re-enactments.

The Ulster Chowder Cook-Off takes place on Monday, May 28, with chefs going head-to-head in front of a live audience.

With a place up for grabs in the annual All-Ireland competition held in County Cork it’s set to be an entertaining experience for all.

The festival’s musical highlight is an appearance by country music sensation Lisa McHugh who will perform in the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle on Sunday 27th May. Tickets priced at £15 are available from the hotel.

To keep up to date with the very latest news follow Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival on Facebook and Twitter or go to www.rathlinsoundmaritimefestival.com