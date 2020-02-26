The magnificent seven win awards

The search to find the Top 100 hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland came to a dramatic conclusion with no less than SEVEN local venues among the winners.

The following venues were revealed as winners at a prestigious gala event held at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast - Ocho Tapas Bistro, Portrush; The Anchor Bar and Complex Portstewart; The Bushmills Inn; The Fullerton Arms Ballintoy; House of McDonnell Ballycastle; Kiwi’s Brew Bar Portrush and Mary McBride’s Cushendun.

Kerry McIntyre and Alan Walls, Bushmills Inn pictured with England rugby player Ugo Monye and Ireland rugby star Tommy Bowe at the Hospitality Ulster Top 100 Hospitality Businesses Awards at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast

Recognising the huge contribution of all the Top 100 winners, each venue received equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.

The awards were sponsored by Bacardi Brown-Forman, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Counterpoint, Diageo, Dillon Bass, Drinksology, Heineken, Henderson Foodservice, Molson Coors, Musgrave Market Place, Pattison & Co, Richmond Marketing, Tennent’s NI, United Wine Merchants Ltd, BT Sport, Hospitality Review NI, Sunday Life and U105.

Hospitality Ulster Chairman Danny Coyles (The Anchor Complex) pictured with former Rugby Internationals Tommy Bowe and Ugo Monye at the Hospitality Ulster Top 100 Awards ceremony