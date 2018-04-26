No soggy bottoms accepted!

Channel your inner Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood and get baking for the Great RNLI Cake Off and Coffee Morning, organised by the Portrush and Portstewart RNLI Fundraising branch.

The event takes place in the Atlantic Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, May 5, from 10am.

Entry fee of £5 which includes tea, coffee, juice, cakes, traybakes, voting tokens and product entry.

Competition categories:

RNLI themes baked product; Best decorated cake/cupcake/cookie; Best cookie (taste); Best cake (taste); Best cheat cake (shop bought); Best children’s cake.

Entry forms and rules available from Atlantic Hotel, Portrush liftboat station, the fundraising committee members, via Facebook page, @RNLIPortrushcomittee or by emailing portrushfundraising@icloud.com