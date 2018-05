BBC Northern Ireland’s hugely popular comedy show The Blame Game comes from Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre this week.

The programme will be broadcast this Friday (May 24) on BBC1 NI at 10.35pm.

Hosted by Tim McGarry, the resident panel of Colin Murphy, Jake O’Kane and Neil Delamere will be joined by Coleraine comic Martin Mor.

The show was recorded in front of a packed house at the Riverside on Tuesday evening.