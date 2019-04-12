The Ballymoney Show 2019 is now launched

Ballymoney Show held its annual Sponsors’ Reception at Lissanoure Castle, Loughguile, to launch this year’s show which will be held on May 31 and June 1.

Already the organisers have a large number of exhibitors booked and the spaces in the craft marquees and dedicated ‘food village’ are filling up.

This year’s show promises entertainment for all ages including the ever popular dog and pet show, children’s entertainers, Country singers, the County Antrim YFC Football Competition, tug-o-war, and a varied programme of entertainment on stage over the course of the two days. In the dedicated children’s area, there will be workshops from Clayotic and Kids Bee Crafting. Stage entertainment will commence at 5pm on the Friday and from 10am on Saturday. There will also be a cookery demonstrations and Ballymoney Show’s very own Can’t Cook/Won’t Cook Competition over the two days.

On the Friday evening, there will be local Pony Riding Classes, followed by Open Pony Classes - entries for which will be taken on the field from 2.30pm, with classes due to commence at 3pm. The North West Working Hunter Ponies and Horses get underway at 4pm and 5pm

respectively, again with entries taken on the field.

On Saturday in the main arena, show classes commence with the Clydesdale and Heavy Horses which are among the highlights in the horse section, attracting a large entry. There are also classes for Shetland, Welsh, Mixed Mountain and Moorland, Connemara Ponies and Donkeys as well as

classes for the Ridden Hunters, Hunters in hand and Irish Draughts all taking place on Saturday morning.

Livestock classes of the 2019 show promise to be another highlight at Ballymoney Show which continues to hold Young Handler Competitions for both Beef and Dairy Sections. The Show will again host qualifiers for NISA:- Thompsons Feeds Dairy Cow Championship, the Linden Foods Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship, and the Bank of Ireland Junior Bull Championship.

The Home Industries Section of the Show is always very popular with almost 100 classes in total including Craftwork, Painting, Baking, Confectionery and Preserves. Also classes for Flower Exhibits, Photographic & Calligraphy and Handwriting Sections.

The Schools’ Section has 120 classes for Craft Work, Art, Computer Art, Printing, and Flowers. Last year there were over 1200 exhibits in this section and we look forward to welcoming new schools who will be awarded generous prize money.

Check out Facebook and the website for further information regarding schedules, entry forms, closing dates, and entertainments programme www.ballymoneyshow.org