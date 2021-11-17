Sustainable Food & Essential Supplies Grant now open

The funding, which has been provided by the Department for Communities, is aimed at projects designed to improve access to food and other essential supplies.

Following a successful first round, 24 organisations are in line to receive support totalling over £50,000.

Organisations who missed out on the initial call, or those who weren’t successful, can now reapply if they have discussed their new application with a Council officer. Please note, groups can only receive one grant from this programme and successful applicants cannot re-apply.

Officers in the Community Development and Environmental Resource teams are available to provide guidance to any new applicants by emailing [email protected]

To apply to the COVID-19 Sustainable Food and Essential Items Grant Programme go to http://causeway.eformz.info