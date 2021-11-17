Sustainable Food & Essential Supplies Grant now open
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has re-opened its Sustainable Food & Essential Supplies Grant Programme.
The funding, which has been provided by the Department for Communities, is aimed at projects designed to improve access to food and other essential supplies.
Following a successful first round, 24 organisations are in line to receive support totalling over £50,000.
Organisations who missed out on the initial call, or those who weren’t successful, can now reapply if they have discussed their new application with a Council officer. Please note, groups can only receive one grant from this programme and successful applicants cannot re-apply.
Officers in the Community Development and Environmental Resource teams are available to provide guidance to any new applicants by emailing [email protected]
To apply to the COVID-19 Sustainable Food and Essential Items Grant Programme go to http://causeway.eformz.info
Applications can be submitted online funtil Wednesday, December 8 at 12 noon.