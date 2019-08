Police have said that a suspicious object was taken away for examination following a security alert in Coleraine overnight.

A number of residents on Drumtarsey Road were evacuated and the road closed for a time while army technical officers dealt with the object.

Police pictured in the Drumtarsey Road area of Coleraine

All residents were returned to their homes by around 5am. A local primary school was opened to accommodate those who had been evacuated from their homes.

The object was taken away for further examination.