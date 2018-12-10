Superbike champion Jonathan Rea awarded honorary university degree

Four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has received an honorary degree for his outstanding contribution to sport.

The Co Antrim racer who was awarded an MBE in 2017 received the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from Ulster University at a ceremony earlier today.

Jonathan Rea collects his Honorary Graduate from the University of Ulster at Belfast's Waterfront Hall this morning.

Of the occasion at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, he said: “It’s difficult to stand in a room full of highly educated people and receive an award like that when I haven’t gone to university.

“But I have served my time. My sacrifice and dedication went to motorcycling and I’m very proud to be a Doctor of Letters because of that.

“It’s a lifelong sacrifice. Since I was six-years-old I’ve travelled the length and breadth of the UK racing. The injuries I’ve faced, the ups and downs, to actually win a world championship on top of all that is massive.

“It’s nice that my family can see there was an endgame after all their sacrifice in the beginning.

Four Time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea

“It’s a very proud day for the whole family.”