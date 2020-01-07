Super Stephen!

A Ballymoney man who spent New Year’s Eve doing a 24-hour charity sit-out has thanked everyone who supported him in his unique way of bringing in 2020.

Stephen Fletcher took up the New Year’s Eve charity mantle from Jonathan Gault who had conducted a 24-hour sit-out on Church Street for the past 10 years, in aid of Go Uganda.

Stephen, a founding trustee of vision4kids, braved the winter elements in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the work amongst the boys and girls of a village called Kiambururu in Kenya.

During his sit-out he raised a total of £2,903.99.

Stephen said: “Once again I’m humbled by the response from the people in Ballymoney, not just by their donations but also those who stopped by for a chat, brought coffee, and sent notes of encouragement. The weather was favourable and the time flew by with many people coming to visit and sit a while; this was a great incentive especially in the early hours of the New Year’s Day.

“The town kindly supported Jonathan Gault for the past 10 years and I’m encouraged that they have placed their confidence in me and vision4kids for this year – thank you.”

As Stephen is a volunteer it means that every penny collected goes to the work amongst the poor children of Kiambururu.

“God willing later in the year, I will visit the building project to check on progress. If anyone would like to know more about the work of vision4kids please visit our website www.vision4kids.org or find us on Facebook,” said Stephen.