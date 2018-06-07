Super Sandelford do the double!

The victorious Sandelford over 15 team.
Coleraine’s Sandelford School did the double at the 2018 Hughes Insurance Schools’ FA Cup Final winning both the under-15 and over-15 cups.

Lisburn Leisureplex hosted the annual 5-a-side cup competition for schools catering for learning disabilities. This year’s tournament was quite the occasion with over 100 goals scored from the 12 schools taking part.

The under-15 final was contested between Sandelford and St. Gerard’s of Belfast with the Coleraine side claiming a 4-0 victory to lift the cup. Glenveagh of Belfast took third spot in the competition.

Sandelford sealed their impressive double with a fine 3-0 victory over Roddensvale of Larne in the over-15 final. Tor Bank from Dundonald claimed the bronze medals with some impressive displays.

It is the first time that the same school has won both competitions in the Schools’ FA Cup, a notable achievement for the school from Coleraine.