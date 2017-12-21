Summer placement leads to employment for Gary

A successful summer placement with an IT company in Belfast helped paved the way to a full time job for Northern Regional College graduate Gary Holmes from Portstewart.

Gary was awarded a Foundation Degree in Science in Computing with Distinction at the College’s graduation ceremonies.

He is continuing his studies at Ulster University where he is studying Computer Technologies as a part-time student while working full-time as a Software Developer with Applied Systems.

At the end of his first year at Northern Regional College, Gary beat off stiff competition to win a class competition and a summer placement with Applied Systems, which is a global leader of the cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance

He stayed on with the company on a part- time basis while he finished his course but now these roles have been reversed and he is working full time and studying part-time.

Gary says that his decision to do a Foundation Degree in Computing was one of his best decisions ever as it opened up so many opportunities for him.

“I had originally intended to straight to university after school but when I looked around at other options, the Foundation Degree really appealed to me.

“The course helped me get an initial placement with Applied which lead to a part-time job while I finished the course. I’m in full time employment while working towards an honours degree in Computing Technologies so you could say I’m earning as I’m earning.”

Jennifer Hyndman, course co-ordinator for the Foundation Degree in Science in Computing, said Gary is a real success story.

“Gary won student competition to get a summer placement with Applied Systems and he made the most of the opportunity and ended up working full time with the company. He was a great student and deserves to do very well.”