Success at A level for Loreto students

Oisin Brennan and Molly Brennan, who each achieved 3 A* grades at A Level, and who will both embark on degree courses at Durham University.
Oisin Brennan and Molly Brennan, who each achieved 3 A* grades at A Level, and who will both embark on degree courses at Durham University.

Loreto College Coleraine has been celebrating “very pleasing A Level results”, with students from the College performing well at both A Level and AS Level to round off the 2017-2018 academic year.

Speaking on A Level results day, Loreto College Principal Mr Michael James said: “I am thrilled with the performance of our ‘A’ Level students who have produced another great set of results this year. 98% of our pupils managed to achieve passes in all of their subjects, with 73.5% achieving three or more grades A* - C, with almost two thirds of all grades achieved being a grade B or better.

Some of the Loreto College students who achieved 3 A grades or better in their A Level examinations, with College Principal Mr Michael James.

Some of the Loreto College students who achieved 3 A grades or better in their A Level examinations, with College Principal Mr Michael James.

“This is a wonderful reward for all of our students and their teachers and I am delighted that we have been able to maintain the successes of previous years. Among our top performers many students achieved the fantastic standard of 3 A grades or better with twins, Molly and Oisin Brennan each achieving three A* grades.

“Our AS students have also performed well this year and this is a very positive indicator for the coming year. I congratulate all our students and their teachers for these results and thank them for their hard work and dedication throughout the past year. They all thoroughly deserve these fine results.”

Some of the Loreto College students who achieved 3 A grades or better in their A Level examinations, with College Principal Mr Michael James.

Some of the Loreto College students who achieved 3 A grades or better in their A Level examinations, with College Principal Mr Michael James.