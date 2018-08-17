Success at A level for Loreto students

Loreto College Coleraine has been celebrating “very pleasing A Level results”, with students from the College performing well at both A Level and AS Level to round off the 2017-2018 academic year.

Speaking on A Level results day, Loreto College Principal Mr Michael James said: “I am thrilled with the performance of our ‘A’ Level students who have produced another great set of results this year. 98% of our pupils managed to achieve passes in all of their subjects, with 73.5% achieving three or more grades A* - C, with almost two thirds of all grades achieved being a grade B or better.

Some of the Loreto College students who achieved 3 A grades or better in their A Level examinations, with College Principal Mr Michael James.

“This is a wonderful reward for all of our students and their teachers and I am delighted that we have been able to maintain the successes of previous years. Among our top performers many students achieved the fantastic standard of 3 A grades or better with twins, Molly and Oisin Brennan each achieving three A* grades.

“Our AS students have also performed well this year and this is a very positive indicator for the coming year. I congratulate all our students and their teachers for these results and thank them for their hard work and dedication throughout the past year. They all thoroughly deserve these fine results.”