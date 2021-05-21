Stunning Causeway Coast to the ‘fore’ on US TV

Three new 60-second videos showcasing Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland will air over the coming days – reaching millions of golf fans across the US.

They feature some of our top golf courses including Royal Portrush, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, Ballyliffin, Lahinch, Adare Manor, Waterville, County Louth, Mount Juliet and Royal Dublin.

The campaign is designed to keep Northern Ireland front and centre in the minds of American golfers – in order to capitalise on the demand for travel, once the island is open again for overseas visitors. The message is that “Ireland is waiting and will greet you with a warm welcome when it’s time to travel again”.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “With millions of people across the US set to tune in to the PGA Championship on the NBC Golf Channel over the coming days, our new videos are a great way to shine a spotlight on some of our top golf courses.