Stress free puppy petting day for students at Coleraine Uni

Henry and Harry are just two of the rescue dogs from the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue which appeared at the Students’ Union in Coleraine to host a ‘Stress Free Puppy Petting Day’.

Students of the Ulster University Coleraine have been thinking of their own mental wellbeing as they go through their exams the stress can be difficult - which is why they asked the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue to come back for a second year to support them in hosting a ‘Stress Free Puppy Petting Day’.

The CCDR took along a number of dogs, all of which has been rescued by the charity. These ranged from chihuahuas to bulldogs, giving the students a range of sizes and types of dogs to get up close and personal with.

The opportunity was available for each student to come in and sit with the dogs and pet and feel the warmth of each dog’s personality after they had a rough day working at their exams. The dogs loved the extra cuddles they received, from the male and female students!

Chairman CCDR Margaret Dimsdale-Bobby said: “The event was a great success and the students made a donation to the charity. Everyone looked very relaxed with large smiles as they left the room as they had taken their ‘selfies’ with each of the dogs.”

Andrew McAnallen,UUC, said: “It was a terrific success, with over 100 staff and students turning up to see the dogs. There’s no greater way to relieve stress than spending some time with a few lovable puppies!”