Still time to book for journey from Hollywood to Broadway

There’s still time to book tickets for this weekend’s journey from Hollywood to Broadway at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

Presented by Portrush man Gerald McQuilken, the show promises to take audiences through some of the best-loved songs and dances from the golden era of Hollywood movies and Broadway musicals.

Join Gerald and friends for an evening of song and dance from some of the best loved musicals of all time including My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast, Top Hat, and many more.

Joining Gerald on stage will be members of Portrush Music Society, Ballywillan Drama Group and Limavady Drama Club: Maxine McAleenon, Laura Campbell, Sandra Jackson, Helen Wilkinson, Addis and Robert Blair, Harry Stinson and Andy Shaw.

X Factor star Roger Boyd will wow the audience with his fantastic voice and he will be joined by award-winning dancers Hannah and Holly Deane from Eglinton.

On the evening, there will be a raffle to raise funds for Portrush Theatre Company. Tickets £16 on sale now from Riverside Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside