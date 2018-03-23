Spring concert at Loreto

The annual Spring Concert was held at Loreto College Coleraine on March 22 showcasing the considerable musical and dramatic talent among the College’s students.

Loreto College has a long-held tradition of excellence in Music and Drama, strong and vibrant aspects of the wide range of curricular and extra-curricular experiences on offer to students.

Vocal soloist Aine Apperley performing at the Loreto College Spring Concert.

The concert featured several fine performances from the College’s Senior and Junior choirs. Both choirs have a

long-established reputation, having taken many awards over the years at Music Festivals both locally and further afield. Also on display were some of the vocal talents of a number of soloists, including Zara Leese, Kaleigh Colson-Rice and Aine Apperley, as well a very memorable performance of the well-known song ‘Lean on Me’ by a male vocal trio.

There were also piano solos of an impressive standard by David Brussard and Jack Dihmis, as well as a performance by an impressive harp quintet, and a solo flute performance by Annie Levy.

The capacity audience in the College Hall also enjoyed the visual spectacle of a variety of dance performances.

Vocal soloists Zara Leese and Kaleigh Colson-Rice performing at the Loreto College Spring Concert.

Two Irish dancing groups performed intricately choreographed Riverdance-style routines.

Finally, a number of instrumental ensembles were on hand to display their combined talents. Drawn largely from the Junior and Middle school, the School Orchestra performed a tuneful and lively medley to open the concert. Traditional music was a significant feature of the evening, with the College’s immensely talented Traditional Group delighting the audience. There was also a highly impressive performance by the Loreto Siansa group, Tigh Tara, which has previously represented the College at All Ireland level.

Congratulating Head of Music Miss Roisin Stewart, Music Teacher and Vice Principal Mr Stephen Gallagher,

Choirmaster Mrs Annie Sharkey and the various instrumental tutors and Irish dancing choreographers, Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, commented that the Spring Concert had been a memorable display

Irish dancers performing at the Loreto College Spring Concert.

of tremendous talent, offering something for the musical and dramatic taste of everyone in the audience.