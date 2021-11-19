‘Spend it now, spend it all and spend it local’ says Lyons
Traders across Northern Ireland joined Economy Minister Gordon Lyons in urging the High Street Scheme Spend Local card holders to continue to “spend it now, spend it all and spend it local”.
People across Northern Ireland have been supporting businesses by spending local and the benefits have been felt across all regions.
The Minister said: “We are hearing from those working in the retail, hospitality and service sectors across NI that the High Street Scheme is helping to turn their businesses around after the pandemic. But there is ground still to cover until we reach recovery. That is why it is important that everyone spends every last penny on their £100 pre-paid Spend Local card in their local businesses.”
Minister Lyons said it is important that people activate their cards and spend their £100 in full. He emphasised that the objective of the scheme is to stimulate recovery in local businesses by spending in bricks and mortar shops rather than online.