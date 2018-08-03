Special Olympics athletes honoured by Mayor

Local participants in this year’s Special Olympics Ireland have enjoyed a civic reception with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The athletes, representing Causeway Coast Special Olympics Club, Coleraine Cougars, Ballymoney Special Olympics Club and Owls Special Olympics Club, took part in the Games in Dublin in June.

They competed in a range of sports during the 4-day event including basketball, swimming, ten pin bowling and equestrian.

Applauding their achievements, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “It was an honour to personally congratulate this group of inspiring young athletes. They are wonderful ambassadors for the Causeway Coast and Glens area and we all share a huge sense of pride at what they have achieved. I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to everyone who took part.”