Soroptimists learn about farming

The president of Ballymoney Soroptimists Pamela Henderson welcomed guest speaker Martyn Blair BSc MA who talked to members about Modern Day Agriculture.

A farmer from near Ballymoney, Martyn has 110,000 commercial hens for egg production. He explained that modern day farming was very different from farming in the past and that farmers nowadays need a wide range of skills including being an accountant, an HR specialist, a contingency planner and a legislation expert. He spoke of his grave concerns about Brexit and all the uncertainty surrounding it.

He highlighted issues such as farm accidents, mental health, dependence on the Single Farm Payment and the problems of increased rural crime.

He concluded his interesting talk with a look at his future as a farmer, a job intends to continue doing for as long as it is possible and profitable.