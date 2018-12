Sing Carols is back!

Coleraine Community Choir, conducted by Roberta Scott, will ‘Sing Carols’ on Friday, December 21, at 8pm in First Coleraine Presbyterian Church, Abbey Street, Coleraine.

The singing will be accompanied by Rebekah Reid with organist Peter Wilson and flautist Timothy Cairns.

The epilogue will be given by Rev Eddie Kirk. Offering in aid of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust.