Police are advising of a road closure due to a fire in the Cloughmills area.

Ballymoney PSNI stated: “NIFRS are dealing with a significant gorse fire near Cloughmills. Several appliances currently in attendance.

“The Ballycregagh Road between Drumbare Road and Dowgry Road has been closed due to hazardous conditions re smoke and to allow NIFRS access.

“Please seek an alternative route.”